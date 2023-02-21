IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

IDACORP Stock Up 2.0 %

IDA stock opened at $105.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

