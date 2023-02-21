Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 15,730,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 15,482,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Ideanomics Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $105.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideanomics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ideanomics by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ideanomics by 19.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital business units. Ideanomics Mobility provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity.

