IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Price Performance

Shares of IDBA stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $88.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

