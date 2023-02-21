IDEX Price Up 50.1% This Week (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. IDEX has a total market cap of $51.39 million and $91.43 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00419375 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.68 or 0.27780167 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.