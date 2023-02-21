iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stake Cut by Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,213 shares during the period. iHeartMedia makes up 20.7% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV owned about 1.66% of iHeartMedia worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 437,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after acquiring an additional 118,163 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,003,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 342,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iHeartMedia Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

