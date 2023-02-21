IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Down 11.5%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 256,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

IMAC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of IMAC by 38.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IMAC by 70.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 699,413 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

