ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.80. 2,874,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,928,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

