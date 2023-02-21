IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

