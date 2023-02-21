Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.24

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.
Infinya Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83.
Infinya Company Profile
Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinya (HAIPF)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Infinya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.