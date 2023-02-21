Infosys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 40,135 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,277% compared to the typical daily volume of 917 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 11,326,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,347. Infosys has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

