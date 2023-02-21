Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48 to $2.58 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.48-$2.58 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.1 %

IR stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. 3,320,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 628,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,679.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 628,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 593,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.