Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.48-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.33 billion-$6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48 to $2.58 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,376. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

