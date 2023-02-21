Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,322,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.16 per share, with a total value of $2,158,000.00.
- On Monday, February 6th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $2,138,500.00.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 13,768 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12.
- On Monday, January 30th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.07 per share, with a total value of $1,642,800.00.
- On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.54 per share, with a total value of $1,350,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $1,649,677.28.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00.
Appian stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. 518,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $66.91.
APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.
Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
