Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,322,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.16 per share, with a total value of $2,158,000.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $2,138,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 13,768 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12.

On Monday, January 30th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.07 per share, with a total value of $1,642,800.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.54 per share, with a total value of $1,350,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $1,649,677.28.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00.

Appian Stock Performance

Appian stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. 518,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Appian by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $962,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

