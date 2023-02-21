Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of MRCY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 336,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,161. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
