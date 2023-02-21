Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 336,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,161. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Mercury Systems

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

