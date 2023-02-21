Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Sells 1,445,985 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $43,263,871.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $21,277,555.20.
- On Friday, December 16th, Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $15,459,769.83.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40.
Peabody Energy Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,071,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.
Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTU. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.
Peabody Energy Company Profile
Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.
