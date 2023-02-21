Insider Selling: Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Sells 12,234 Shares of Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 628,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.