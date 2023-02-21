Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Sells 5,547 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Covey sold 5,547 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $261,041.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. 490,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

