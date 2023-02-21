Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Sells 5,547 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Covey sold 5,547 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $261,041.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PotlatchDeltic Price Performance
PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. 490,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.