Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 61,001 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snap Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 28,362,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,793,582. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.10. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Snap

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

