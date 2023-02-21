Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Udemy Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of UDMY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 326,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,216. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter worth $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Udemy by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter worth $417,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Udemy

Several research analysts have commented on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

