InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.33.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

