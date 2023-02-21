InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Performance
Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.33.
InspireMD Company Profile
