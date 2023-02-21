Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Integer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

