International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Reduced by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,949. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average of $135.90. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

