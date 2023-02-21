International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Raised by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

