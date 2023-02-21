International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading 2.8% Higher

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $45.98. 80,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 580,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

International Seaways Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,625 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

