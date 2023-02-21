International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading 2.8% Higher

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $45.98. 80,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 580,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,625 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.