International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading 2.8% Higher

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $45.98. 80,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 580,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
