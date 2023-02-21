Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of INUV opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

