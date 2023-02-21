Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of INUV opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.12.
Inuvo Company Profile
