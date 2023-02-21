Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.27 and last traded at $63.66. 15,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 22,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.