Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

