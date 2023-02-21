Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 60,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.