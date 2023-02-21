Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 21st (ACOPF, AEL, ALRM, AN, ATNM, AX, BLSFY, BRLGF, CABO, CF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 21st:

a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $680.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $850.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $104.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $145.00 price target on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $350.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $330.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

