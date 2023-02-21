Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is Ergoteles LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 11,168.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,241 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 1.5% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $42,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,005,000 after buying an additional 59,093 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

INVH traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. 613,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

