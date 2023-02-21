IOTA Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $704.35 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

