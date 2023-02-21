IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.16

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 20th. This is a boost from IPH’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.
IPH Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Peter Warne purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.60 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of A$171,940.00 ($118,579.31).
About IPH
IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops autonomous timekeeping software under the subscription license model.
