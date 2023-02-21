IPVERSE Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $599,207.64 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00418976 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,841.14 or 0.27753720 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

