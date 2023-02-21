Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Declares $0.30 Final Dividend

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Iress Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12.

Iress Company Profile

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

