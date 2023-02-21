iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $169.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $248,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

