Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.41

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.41 and last traded at $65.02, with a volume of 80985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares in the company, valued at $32,813,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,964 shares of company stock worth $3,104,305 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,062,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

