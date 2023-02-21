iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Acquired by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SLQD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,732. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

