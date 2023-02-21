iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

