iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE:XDV traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.34. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$24.76 and a 52 week high of C$32.21.

