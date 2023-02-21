iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (XDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XDV stock traded down C$0.41 on Tuesday, hitting C$29.05. 28,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,543. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.34. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$24.76 and a 1-year high of C$32.21.

