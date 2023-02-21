iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lifted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 256,852 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,037,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,415,814. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30.

