iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

