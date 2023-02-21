iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,440 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 3.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.