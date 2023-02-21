iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 104,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 64,842 shares.The stock last traded at $77.60 and had previously closed at $78.65.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUSA. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.