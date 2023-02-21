iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,742 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.