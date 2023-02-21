iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $39,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $191.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

