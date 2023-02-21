iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $48,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,283.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,959,000.

Shares of SUB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,151. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $106.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

