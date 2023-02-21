iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IJH traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, reaching $261.69. The company had a trading volume of 143,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,606. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.73. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

