iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 148,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $5.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.61. 641,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,713. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

