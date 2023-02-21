iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

